Tunisia arrests family members of militant who attacked museum

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian troops arrested two family members of an Islamist militant who attacked a museum killing 20 tourists, a security source told Reuters on Thursday.

“We arrested the father and the sister of the terrorist Hatem Al-Khashnaoui in the their home in Sbiba City”, a security source told Reuters.

He declined to give details about how they were involved in the attack, but said an investigation is underway in Tunis.

Gunmen wearing military uniforms stormed the museum on Wednesday, killing 20 foreign tourists and three Tunisians in one of the worst militant attacks in a country that had largely escaped the region’s “Arab Spring” turmoil.