Most Tunisia hotel attack victims were British: Tunisia premier
June 27, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

Most Tunisia hotel attack victims were British: Tunisia premier

Police officers control the crowd (rear) while surrounding a man (front C) suspected to be involved in opening fire on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, as a woman reacts (R), June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Most of the 39 people killed by a gunman in the Tunisian beach hotel attack where British citizens, Tunisia’s Prime Minister Habib Essid said.

Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility for Friday’s assault on the Imperial Marhaba resort hotel in the town of Sousse.

“The dead are British, Germand and Belgian, but most of them are British, without giving any figures,” Essid told reporters on Friday night.

A Tunisian gunman disguised as a tourist opened fire with a rifle he had hidden in an umbrella, killing people as they lounged at the beach and at the pool. He was shot dead by police.

Reporting by Tarek Amara, Writing by Patrick Markey, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
