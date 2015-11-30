FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia forces seize bomb cache, arrest militants
November 30, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 2 years ago

Tunisia forces seize bomb cache, arrest militants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian security forces have arrested two Islamist militants accused in last week’s bombing in Tunis and seized a cache of weapons and explosives they were planning to use for more attacks, the interior ministry said.

In a late Sunday raid in Medenine in the south of the country, officials found Kalashnikov rifles, a suicide bomb belt, explosive materials for making car bombs, grenades and detonators, the statement said.

Tunisia is under a state of emergency since Tuesday when a suicide bomber killed 12 people aboard a bus carrying presidential guards in the capital Tunis.

Islamic State has claimed the bombing, the third major militant attack in Tunisia this year following assaults on a beach resort at Sousse and the Bardo museum in the capital, both of which targeted foreign visitors.

A Tunisian security source said the two men arrested on Sunday night were brothers.

Tuesday’s attacker was a street seller who lived near Ettadhamen, one of the poorer neighborhoods of Tunis.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
