March 28, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 5 months ago

Man with knife arrested trying to enter Tunisian parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - A young man trying to enter the Tunisian parliament was arrested on Tuesday when a scanner at the entrance detected that he had a knife, officials said.

The man was placed under investigation for carrying a knife without authorization, the interior ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the man said he was carrying the knife for self-defense after being the victim of a robbery. It said he had been invited to visit by a member of parliament.

Security at the parliament building in Tunis has been tightened since Islamist gunmen stormed the neighboring Bardo Museum two years ago and killed 21 foreign tourists.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

