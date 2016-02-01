FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia police, Islamist militants clash, two dead: government
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 1, 2016 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

Tunisia police, Islamist militants clash, two dead: government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police have clashed with Islamist gunmen in a remote mountainous area in the southern region of Gabes, killing at least two militants, the interior ministry said on Monday.

Tunisia’s security forces are on a campaign against Islamist militants who have targeted military checkpoints and patrols in outlying areas. Islamic State has also claimed three deadly urban attacks last year that hit Tunisia’s tourism industry.

“During counter-terrorism operations, police exchanged fire with a group of terrorists. First indications are that two terrorists were killed and a policeman injured,” the ministry said in a statement.

Tunisia has escaped major upheaval and violence suffered by other countries who ousted longstanding leaders in the 2011 Arab Spring revolts. It has been held up as a model for democratic transition since the uprising against Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

But its young democracy and economy were tested by three major attacks last year, including Islamic State shootings targeting foreigners at a Sousse beach hotel and a Tunis museum, and also a suicide bombing in the capital.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.