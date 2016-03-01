FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisian forces kill four militants in clashes: ministry
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 1, 2016 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Tunisian forces kill four militants in clashes: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian security forces killed four Islamist militants in clashes near the border with Algeria late on Monday, officials said.

Jihadists have launched a string of attacks on military checkpoints and patrols, and Islamic State last year claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Tunis and gun attacks targeting foreign tourists at a museum and a beach hotel.

“Special forces units killed four terrorists in Ain Jafal region between Sbeitla and Jelma in clashes,” the interior ministry said in a statement without giving more details.

Tunisia has been held up as a model for democratic transition since the 2011 uprising against Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. But the attacks have battered its economy, particularly its tourist industry.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Patrick Markey and Andrew Heavens

