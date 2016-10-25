FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Tunisia arrests two Americans suspected of ties to Islamic State: security official
#World News
October 25, 2016 / 4:12 PM / 10 months ago

Tunisia arrests two Americans suspected of ties to Islamic State: security official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Police in Tunisia have arrested two American citizens on suspicion of terrorist activities after finding videos and pictures praising Islamic State, a security official said on Tuesday.

The official said the suspects, aged 29 and 32, had come to Tunisia to study and that one of them had married a Tunisian woman who had traveled to Syria.

The men are due to appear before a judge after being detained in Jandouba, close to the Algerian border, the official said. No one was immediately available to comment at the U.S. Embassy in Tunis.

Tunisia suffered several major attacks claimed by Islamic State last year. The North African country has struggled to contain a jihadist threat from neighboring Libya, and a high number of Tunisian militants have left to fight abroad.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

