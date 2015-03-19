FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM says 'information' three Japanese dead in Tunisia, condemns terrorism
March 19, 2015 / 12:54 AM / 2 years ago

Japan PM says 'information' three Japanese dead in Tunisia, condemns terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the government had information three Japanese citizens were killed and three wounded in an attack on Tunisia’s national museum.

Abe said he strongly condemned terrorism and it could never be forgiven.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said one Japanese citizen had been killed and three were wounded in the attack in which 17 foreign tourists and two Tunisians were killed.

Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid said earlier five Japanese were among those killed when gunmen wearing military uniforms stormed Tunisia’s national museum on Wednesday.

Kishida said Japan would fight terrorism in cooperation with the international community.

The attack in Tunisia was one of the worst militant attacks in a country that had largely escaped the region’s “Arab Spring” turmoil.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Robert Birsel

