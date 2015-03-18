FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan confirms one citizen killed, three wounded in Tunisia attack
March 18, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Japan confirms one citizen killed, three wounded in Tunisia attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday one Japanese citizen was killed and three were wounded in an attack on Tunisia’s national museum.

“We cannot forgive this despicable act of terrorism for whatever the reasons. We strongly condemn it,” Kishida told reporters.

Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid said earlier five Japanese were among 17 people killed when gunmen wearing military uniforms stormed Tunisia’s national museum on Wednesday.

Kishida did not refer to that but said there was information other Japanese people had been wounded and the Japanese government was checking.

The attack in Tunisia was one of the worst militant attacks in a country that had largely escaped the region’s “Arab Spring” turmoil.

Kishida said Japan would continue to fight terrorism in cooperation with the international community.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Robert Birsel

