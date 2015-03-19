FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan says three citizens killed in Tunisia attack, not five
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 19, 2015 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

Japan says three citizens killed in Tunisia attack, not five

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese citizens were killed in an attack on Tunisia’s national museum and not five as Tunisia said, Japanese government officials said on Thursday.

Earlier, Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid said five Japanese were among 19 people killed when gunman wearing military uniforms stormed the museum on Wednesday.

But Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the report that five Japanese people had been killed was not correct and a foreign ministry spokesman said the government confirmed three Japanese were killed and three wounded.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier Japan strongly condemned terrorism and the government was gathering information about the attack in Tunisia.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.