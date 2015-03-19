Japan says three citizens killed in Tunisia attack, not five

TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese citizens were killed in an attack on Tunisia’s national museum and not five as Tunisia said, Japanese government officials said on Thursday.

Earlier, Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid said five Japanese were among 19 people killed when gunman wearing military uniforms stormed the museum on Wednesday.

But Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the report that five Japanese people had been killed was not correct and a foreign ministry spokesman said the government confirmed three Japanese were killed and three wounded.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier Japan strongly condemned terrorism and the government was gathering information about the attack in Tunisia.