Tunisia government says to close 80 mosques for inciting violence, after hotel attack
June 27, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

Tunisia government says to close 80 mosques for inciting violence, after hotel attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia plans within a week to close down 80 mosques that remain outside state control for inciting violence, as a countermeasure after the hotel attack that killed 39 people, Prime Minister Habib Essid said on Friday.

The announcement came after a gunman opened fire on a tourist resort hotel in Sousse city, south of the capital. Since its 2011 uprising to oust Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia has struggled to manage ultraconservative Islamist movements.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Toni Reinhold

