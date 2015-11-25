Tunisia says to close frontier with Libya after Tunis attack

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will close its border with Libya for 15 days, hire 6,000 more recruits for security forces and act to protect itself against Tunisians returning from conflict zones like Syria, the president’s office said on Wednesday.

The measures were announced a day after a suicide bomber blew himself up on a bus carrying presidential guards in the center of the capital Tunis, killing 12 people and forcing the government to impose a state of emergency.