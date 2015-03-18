FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia says its security forces surround 2 militants inside museum at parliament
#World News
March 18, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Tunisia says its security forces surround 2 militants inside museum at parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian security forces were surrounding two militants holed up inside the Bardo Museum that shares grounds with the country’s parliament on Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

He said security forces were still verifying local media reports that the militants had taken tourists hostage during an attack on the parliament building.

One local lawmaker said there were injured inside the parliament after the attack.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Susan Fenton

