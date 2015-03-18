Tunisia says its security forces surround 2 militants inside museum at parliament

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian security forces were surrounding two militants holed up inside the Bardo Museum that shares grounds with the country’s parliament on Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.
He said security forces were still verifying local media reports that the militants had taken tourists hostage during an attack on the parliament building.
One local lawmaker said there were injured inside the parliament after the attack.
