Three Polish citizens dead after Tunis attack: foreign ministry

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign ministry said on Friday a third Polish citizen was confirmed dead after Wednesday’s militant attack on tourists in Tunis.

Ten Poles were wounded in the attack, it said in a statement.

On Thursday, the ministry said it had established that two Polish citizens were among the tourists shot by gunmen, with one presumed missing.

Gunmen wearing military uniforms stormed Tunisia’s national museum on Wednesday, killing 17 foreign tourists and two Tunisians. On Thursday, Islamic State claimed responsibility.