Tunisia says senior militant commander killed in raid
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
March 29, 2015

Tunisia says senior militant commander killed in raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian security forces have killed a senior Algerian militant who they accuse of helping orchestrate the Bardo museum attack which targeted foreign tourists, Tunisia’s Prime Minister Habib Essid said on Sunday.

The militant commander, Khaled Chaib, also known as Lokman Abou Sakhr, was accused of carrying out most of the recent attacks in Tunisia as part of the Okba Ibn Nafaa group that operates along the mountain border with Algeria.

Essid said the militant was killed late on Saturday along with eight other Islamist fighters in the southern Tunisian region of Gafsa.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Susan Thomas

