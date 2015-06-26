FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State supporters tweet alleged photos of Tunisia hotel shooter
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State supporters tweet alleged photos of Tunisia hotel shooter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Twitter accounts that support Islamic State released three photos of someone they said is the gunman who killed at least 37 people, including foreign tourists, in an attack on a Tunisian beachside hotel on Friday.

The photos provide a view from the rear of a man walking down a street and holding an assault rifle. The Twitter accounts praised him, wishing him entry to paradise.

Reuters could not independently confirm the authenticity of the photographs. The gunman who carried out the attack was disguised as a tourist and hid his weapon in an umbrella.

(Story corrects to reflect updated death toll of at least 37 not 27)

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Michael Georgy and Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
