Tunisia to declare state of emergency after Tunis bus bombing: ministry
November 24, 2015 / 7:29 PM / 2 years ago

Tunisia to declare state of emergency after Tunis bus bombing: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tunisian police officers are pictured after an attack on a military bus in Tunis, Tunisia November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s government will declare a state of emergency giving security forces more powers after a bomb attack on a bus full of presidential guards in Tunis killed at least 12 people, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The North African country had imposed a state of emergency after a gunman attacked a hotel, killing foreign tourists, in the beach resort of Sousse in June. It was lifted last month.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
