U.S. homeland security chief urges vigilance after attacks abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, in a statement after attacks in Tunisia, Kuwait and France on Friday, said U.S. law enforcement should be vigilant and prepared, especially ahead of the nation’s July 4 holiday.

He did not cite any specific concerns or threats, saying U.S. officials would “adjust security measures, seen and unseen, as necessary to protect the American people.”

“We continue to encourage all Americans to attend public events and celebrate this country during this summer season, but always remain vigilant,” Johnson said.