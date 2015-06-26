Obama receiving updates on attacks in France, Tunisia, Kuwait: White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is receiving updates on attacks in France, Tunisia and Kuwait and U.S. security and intelligence officials have offered assistance, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said on Friday.

One person was beheaded in an attack targeting a U.S.-owned factory in southeastern France. A separate gun attack at a hotel in Tunisia has killed at least 28 people and a suicide attack at a Shi‘ite mosque in Kuwait killed 25 people.