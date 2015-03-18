FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM says France standing by Tunisian government after attack
#World News
March 18, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

French PM says France standing by Tunisian government after attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday France was standing by the Tunisian government in the aftermath of an attack in which at least seven tourists were killed.

“We are condemning this terrorist attack in the strongest terms,” Valls said speaking after a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

“We are standing by the Tunisian government. We are very alert about how the situation is evolving,” he added.

Gunmen attacked Tunisia’s national museum near its parliament on Wednesday, killing at least seven tourists and taking others hostage inside the building, the government said.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

