FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House condemns 'heinous' attacks in France, Tunisia, Kuwait
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 4:58 PM / 2 years ago

White House condemns 'heinous' attacks in France, Tunisia, Kuwait

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House condemned attacks on Friday in France, Tunisia and Kuwait as “heinous” acts of terrorism and said it was working with those countries to offer any necessary support.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in France, Kuwait, and Tunisia today,” it said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these heinous attacks, their loved ones, and the people of all three countries.”

Suspected Islamic militants killed at least 28 people at a Tunisian seaside resort and 25 worshippers at a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque in Kuwait, and decapitated a man at a U.S. gas company in France. The attacks occurred during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, but it was unclear if they were coordinated.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.