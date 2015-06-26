White House condemns 'heinous' attacks in France, Tunisia, Kuwait

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House condemned attacks on Friday in France, Tunisia and Kuwait as “heinous” acts of terrorism and said it was working with those countries to offer any necessary support.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in France, Kuwait, and Tunisia today,” it said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these heinous attacks, their loved ones, and the people of all three countries.”

Suspected Islamic militants killed at least 28 people at a Tunisian seaside resort and 25 worshippers at a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque in Kuwait, and decapitated a man at a U.S. gas company in France. The attacks occurred during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, but it was unclear if they were coordinated.