TUNIS (Reuters) - Thousands of people protested on Thursday in Sidi Bouzid, the birthplace of the Tunisian revolution, after leading opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi was assassinated in the capital Tunis, witnesses said.

“Thousands have taken to the streets, people have blocked roads and set tires alight,” said Mehdi Horchani, a resident in Sidi Bouzid. “People are very angry.”