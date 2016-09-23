FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Angry passenger assaults Turkish bus driver
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 23, 2016 / 3:39 PM / a year ago

Angry passenger assaults Turkish bus driver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eleven people were wounded in central Istanbul on Friday (September 23) when a bus swerved off the highway after the driver was attacked.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when a passenger assaulted him with an umbrella after an argument. The bus then swerved into oncoming traffic on the other side of the road.

The bus, which was driving through the Acibadem district of Turkey's biggest city when the incident occurred, rammed into three cars, forcing the traffic to stop.

The English-language Hurriyet daily news reported that the driver and attacker had been arguing over opening the doors.

The bus was badly damaged in the incident, with its windscreen completely shattered, while the crashed cars had to be towed away.

The Istanbul municipality said the bus driver was among the wounded. The passenger who assaulted him was taken into custody.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.