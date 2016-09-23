Angry passenger assaults Turkish bus driver

Eleven people were wounded in central Istanbul on Friday (September 23) when a bus swerved off the highway after the driver was attacked.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when a passenger assaulted him with an umbrella after an argument. The bus then swerved into oncoming traffic on the other side of the road.

The bus, which was driving through the Acibadem district of Turkey's biggest city when the incident occurred, rammed into three cars, forcing the traffic to stop.

The English-language Hurriyet daily news reported that the driver and attacker had been arguing over opening the doors.

The bus was badly damaged in the incident, with its windscreen completely shattered, while the crashed cars had to be towed away.

The Istanbul municipality said the bus driver was among the wounded. The passenger who assaulted him was taken into custody.