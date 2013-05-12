FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four of eight Turks captured in Afghanistan are free: Turkish PM
May 12, 2013

Four of eight Turks captured in Afghanistan are free: Turkish PM

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan address an audience during the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) 2013 Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Istanbul May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Four of the eight Turks captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan last month have been freed and handed to Turkey’s intelligence agency, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Eight Turkish engineers, an Afghan and two pilots from Russia and Kyrgyzstan were onboard a Russian Mi-8 helicopter when it made a “hard landing” in a remote part of Logar province due to bad weather in April. They were taken captive by the Taliban, which controls the area.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

