Four of eight Turks captured in Afghanistan are free: Turkish PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Four of the eight Turks captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan last month have been freed and handed to Turkey’s intelligence agency, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Eight Turkish engineers, an Afghan and two pilots from Russia and Kyrgyzstan were onboard a Russian Mi-8 helicopter when it made a “hard landing” in a remote part of Logar province due to bad weather in April. They were taken captive by the Taliban, which controls the area.