Turkish Airlines mulls Airbus purchase: minister
#Business News
January 16, 2013 / 10:29 AM / in 5 years

Turkish Airlines mulls Airbus purchase: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) is considering placing an order for passenger jets with Airbus EAD.PA but it will be up to the national carrier’s board to decide, Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Wednesday.

France’s foreign trade ministry said on Tuesday that Turkish Airlines was in talks with aircraft manufacturers to buy 150 passenger jets and that Trade Minister Nicole Bricq would use a visit to Turkey to press Airbus’s case for the business.

Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Nick Tattersall

