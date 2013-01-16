Turkish Airlines mulls Airbus purchase: minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) is considering placing an order for passenger jets with Airbus EAD.PA but it will be up to the national carrier’s board to decide, Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Wednesday.

France’s foreign trade ministry said on Tuesday that Turkish Airlines was in talks with aircraft manufacturers to buy 150 passenger jets and that Trade Minister Nicole Bricq would use a visit to Turkey to press Airbus’s case for the business.