Turkish Airlines plane in forced landing after window shatters
April 8, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish Airlines plane in forced landing after window shatters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines passenger plane en route to Istanbul made a forced landing at Germany’s Nuremberg Airport on Wednesday, after its left cockpit window shattered, the airline said.

The Dusseldorf to Istanbul flight diverted to Nuremberg, landing at 2.58 a.m. EDT, a spokeswoman for the airline said.

Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft and taken to the terminal to wait for the next flight, whilst technical experts examined the damaged plane, the spokeswoman added.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Alison Williams

