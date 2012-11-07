Man sets himself alight outside Turkey PM office: report

ANKARA (Reuters) - A man who apparently had financial problems set himself alight outside the building housing the Turkish prime minister’s office in Ankara on Wednesday, Turkish media reported.

The man doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire, but security staff quickly extinguished the blaze, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Television footage showed medical staff carrying the conscious man on a stretcher towards a waiting ambulance.

The incident came two days after a gunman entered the same building in Ankara and fired three blank rounds into the air as the prime minister held a cabinet meeting inside.

There were no casualties in that incident and the man, who has previous criminal convictions and was known to the security services, was arrested.