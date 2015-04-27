FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan criticises Putin over Armenian "genocide" comments
April 27, 2015

Turkey's Erdogan criticises Putin over Armenian "genocide" comments

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a Peace Summit ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli, in Istanbul April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Russia should account for its actions in Ukraine and Crimea before calling the 1915 mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks a “genocide”.

“It’s not the first time Russia used the word genocide on this issue. I‘m personally sad that Putin took such a step. What is happening in Ukraine and Crimea is evident. They should firstly explain these before calling it genocide,” he told a news conference in Ankara.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall

