Three Turkish soldiers killed as building collapses in southeast Turkey
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Three Turkish soldiers killed as building collapses in southeast Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers were killed and four others were lightly injured after a building collapsed in the southeast, where security forces have been clashing with Kurdish militants for months.

The building toppled in the Sur district of Diyarbakir province, where a curfew has been in place for almost three months and more than 200 militants and security personnel have been killed, according to the Turkish army.

The military did not give a reason for the collapse.

Reporting by Melih Aslan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan

