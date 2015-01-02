FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish leftist group claims responsibility for Istanbul police attack
January 2, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish far-left group DHKP-C has claimed responsibility for a grenade attack on police near the Turkish prime minister’s office in Istanbul.

DHKP-C (Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front) was also behind a suicide bombing at the U.S. Embassy last year as well as attacks on Turkish police stations.

A man carrying an automatic weapon was detained on Thursday near the historic Dolmabahce Palace in Turkey’s largest city after he threw a grenade at police.

In a statement posted on “The People’s Cry” website, the group said the attack over against the ruling AK Party over the killing of 15-year-old Berkin Elvan, who died in March last year after nine months in a coma from a head wound sustained during an anti-government protest.

The DHKP-C also called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan the perpetrator of Elvan’s death said it would hold his AK Party to account.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
