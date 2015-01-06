FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2015 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish PM says unclear if suicide bomber linked to any group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday it was not immediately clear whether a suicide bomber who attacked an Istanbul police station had links to any particular group but that he had ordered “the most comprehensive investigation”.

“The authorities are investigating whether there is a link to any group ... We have given instructions for the most comprehensive investigations,” Davutoglu told reporters in a brief statement in the capital Ankara.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jonny Hogg/Mark Heinrich

