Bomb attack in eastern Turkey kills 10 police officers- official
#World News
September 8, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Bomb attack in eastern Turkey kills 10 police officers- official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Ten Turkish police officers were killed in a bomb attack on a minibus in the eastern Turkish province of Igdir on Tuesday, a government official told Reuters.

The attack came amid a surge in violence between the state and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants. Turkish warplanes struck PKK targets in northern Iraq on Tuesday, two days after a militant attack killed 16 soldiers in Turkey’s southeast.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
