8 months ago
Kyrgyz security service checking reports Kyrgyz national involved in Istanbul attack
January 3, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 8 months ago

Kyrgyz security service checking reports Kyrgyz national involved in Istanbul attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's security service said on Tuesday it was checking reports a Kyrgyz national was involved in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day and that it was in touch with Turkish authorities.

A gunman, who remains at large, shot dead 39 people at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on Sunday. CNN Turk said he was believed to be of Kyrgyz origin.

The Kyrgyz security service gave no further details.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Louise Ireland

