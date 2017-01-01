FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Two Lebanese killed in Istanbul attack, families say
#World News
January 1, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 8 months ago

Two Lebanese killed in Istanbul attack, families say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two Lebanese citizens were killed in the attack in a nightclub in Istanbul on Sunday that left at least 39 people dead, relatives said.

The family of Elias Wardini told Lebanon's New TV that they had been officially informed of his death.

Haykal Mousallem, another Lebanese man, was confirmed dead a short while later, his family told Reuters.

Lebanon's National News Agency said several other Lebanese nationals were wounded in the attack when a gunman opened fire on New Year revelers at a packed nightclub on the shores of Istanbul's Bosphorus waterway.

Reporting by John Davison and Hoda Shadeed; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

