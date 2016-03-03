Istanbul attackers members of leftist militant group: Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two female militants killed by police when they fired shots and threw a grenade at a Turkish police bus in Istanbul on Thursday were identified as members of the leftist DHKP-C militant group, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. The Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) has repeatedly staged similar attacks on police stations, largely in Istanbul suburbs, in the past.