Turkish deputy PM congratulates police on capture of Istanbul nightclub attacker

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Tuesday congratulated police on capturing the gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day, after media reported he had been seized in the city.

"I congratulate our police who caught the perpetrator of the Ortakoy massacre," Kurtulmus, who is also the government spokesman, said on social network Twitter. "Our war with terror and the powers behind it will continue to the end."