8 months ago
No clarity yet on responsibility for Istanbul attack: Turkish PM
#World News
January 1, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 8 months ago

No clarity yet on responsibility for Istanbul attack: Turkish PM

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (R) visits a survivor of the nightclub attack at a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. Ali Balikci/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities are starting to uncover evidence about a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub which killed 39 people on Sunday but there is no clarity yet on who was responsible, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

"Some details have started emerging, but the authorities are working towards a concrete result," Yildirim told reporters, when asked about who might have been behind the attack.

"Police and security officials will share information as it becomes available during the investigation," he said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall

