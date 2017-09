ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish police officer died of injuries sustained in an attack by a suicide bomber on a police station in the heart of Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet district on Tuesday, Turkish media reported.

A female assailant entered the police station, across the square from the Aya Sofya museum and Blue Mosque, and blew herself up shortly after 5 p.m. (10.00 a.m. ET), the city’s governor said earlier.