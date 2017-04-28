FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 4 months ago

Turkey says Austria should turn back from 'wrong policy' on Turkey's EU accession

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives for a meeting with European Union Foreign Ministers in Valletta, Malta, April 28, 2017.Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Austria should turn back from its "wrong policy" regarding Turkey's talks of joining the European Union, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a European foreign ministers' summit in Malta, Cavusoglu said he sensed a "positive atmosphere" from leading European lawmakers regarding Turkey's talks to join the bloc. He said dialogue between the two sides would continue.

Austria has long called for a complete end to Turkey's EU bid, but many other EU states have been more cautious, acutely aware that the bloc needs Ankara's help in keeping a lid on the flow of refugees and migrants from the Middle East.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Catherine Evans

