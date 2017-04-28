ANKARA Austria should turn back from its "wrong policy" regarding Turkey's talks of joining the European Union, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a European foreign ministers' summit in Malta, Cavusoglu said he sensed a "positive atmosphere" from leading European lawmakers regarding Turkey's talks to join the bloc. He said dialogue between the two sides would continue.

Austria has long called for a complete end to Turkey's EU bid, but many other EU states have been more cautious, acutely aware that the bloc needs Ankara's help in keeping a lid on the flow of refugees and migrants from the Middle East.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Catherine Evans)