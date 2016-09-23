FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's car production plans advancing, targets 1.5 million vehicle output: minister
#Big Story 10
September 23, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

Turkey's car production plans advancing, targets 1.5 million vehicle output: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is making progress on plans to produce its own domestic car model, Industry Minister Faruk Ozlu told reporters on Friday, adding the government was targeting annual output of 1.5 million vehicles for the entire sector this year.

The automotive industry is important to Turkey, with production rising 16 percent to a record 1.359 million vehicles last year, but the vehicles are made by foreign companies, some in joint ventures with Turkish companies.

"We want a global auto brand, not a domestic car," Ozlu said in the capital Ankara.

The European Union is Turkey's main market for car sales. Major producers include Oyak Renault, a joint venture with France's Renault, Tofas, a partnership between Turkey's Koc Holding and Fiat Chrysler, and Ford Otosan.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

