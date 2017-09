BAKU (Reuters) - Turkey has agreed with Azerbaijan to accelerate the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), with an aim to have the gas projected completed before the planned 2018, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

In a joint news conference with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the capital Baku, Davutoglu also said Turkey was willing to share details of its recent jet downing incident with Russia.