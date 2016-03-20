FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey summons Belgian ambassador over PKK tent near Brussels summit
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2016 / 4:28 PM / a year ago

Turkey summons Belgian ambassador over PKK tent near Brussels summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has summoned the Belgian ambassador to complain about a tent that was set up by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) near the site of the EU-Turkey Summit in Brussels this week, diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu telephoned his Belgian counterpart to complain as well and request that the tent be taken down, the sources said.

The PKK, which has fought a three-decade insurgency in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast, is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.