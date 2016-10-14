FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Rockets hit Turkish fish store near tourist town in Antalya: Dogan
#World News
October 14, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 10 months ago

Rockets hit Turkish fish store near tourist town in Antalya: Dogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two rockets, apparently aimed at a fuel tanker, hit a fish store and open ground near a resort town in the province of Antalya in southern Turkey on Friday and did not cause any casualties, the privately owned Dogan news agency reported.

It said the rockets were fired from a mountainous area near the road between the city of Antalya and the resort town of Kemer. Ambulances and special forces police were sent to the area.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible, but Kurdish and far-left militants have staged similar attacks, mostly against the security forces, in the past.

Three Turkish soldiers were wounded in an armed attack on their military vehicle near Antalya in August.

Turkish tourism has been hit by a series of bombings, a failed coup in July and tensions with Russia, whose citizens are among the main visitors to Turkish resorts. The number of foreign visitors to Turkey dropped 38 percent in August.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Louise Ireland

