May 30, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Four civilians killed, 19 people wounded by blast in southeast Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Four civilians were killed and 19 people were wounded by an explosion in the town of Silopi in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast on Monday, security sources said.

Five of the wounded were members of the security forces, the sources said. Silopi, like many towns across the southeast, has been scorched by violence since the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) abandoned its 2-1/2-year ceasefire with the government last year.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Roche

