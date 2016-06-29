FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIA says still 'a ways to go' before significant progress made against Islamic State
#World News
June 29, 2016 / 6:47 PM / a year ago

CIA says still 'a ways to go' before significant progress made against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police officers patrol at the country's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, following yesterday's blast in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan said on Wednesday there was still “a ways to go” before significant progress could be claimed against Islamic State’s ability to propagate its narrative and incite attacks.

Brennan, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said that most of the militant group’s attacks are directed or orchestrated by the group’s external operations cell in the Syria-Iraq theater.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Warren Strobel; Writing by Yara Bayoumy

