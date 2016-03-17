Kurdish militant group TAK warns it will strike again in Turkey: website

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), a militant group believed to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), on Thursday warned it would stage more attacks against those it holds responsible for security operations in the mainly Kurdish southeast.

The group said it staged a suicide car-bomb attack that killed 37 people in the capital Ankara on Sunday, according to a statement on its website. The target had been security forces but a large number of civilians were killed after police intervened, TAK said, and warned that further civilians losses in its attacks were inevitable.

TAK previously claimed responsibility for a separate car bombing in Ankara in February that killed 29 people. It says it split from the PKK, but experts say they are closely linked.