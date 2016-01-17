FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish court remands 10 Syrians over bomb attack
#World News
January 17, 2016 / 5:59 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish court remands 10 Syrians over bomb attack

A member of the presidential security stands guard at the site of Tuesday's suicide bomb attack at Sultanahmet square before the arrival of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Sunday remanded in custody 10 Syrian nationals detained in connection with a suicide bomb attack blamed on Islamic State that killed 10 German tourists in Turkey’s largest city last week, media said.

The suspects are accused of premeditated murder and belonging to a terrorist organization and will be jailed pending formal charges and a trial, CNN Turk television said. The prosecutor alleged they had direct links with the bomber.

A Saudi-born Syrian walked into a group of German tourists in Sultanahmet, Istanbul’s historic heart, and blew himself up on Jan. 12. Fifteen people were also wounded.

It was the fourth bomb attack since June that Turkey has blamed on Islamic State, active in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

The Istanbul court released six detainees due to a lack of sufficient evidence, CNN Turk also said.

It was not clear whether three Russian men who were also detained this week would appear in court.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ralph Boulton

