Turkey PM cancels trip to Brussels following Ankara blast: official
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 17, 2016 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey PM cancels trip to Brussels following Ankara blast: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu canceled a planned trip to Brussels following an explosion in Ankara on Wednesday, an official in the prime minister’s office told Reuters.

Davutoglu had planned to leave for Belgium for an official visit later this evening.

At least five people were killed in the Turkish capital when a vehicle laden with explosives detonated as military buses passed close to parliament, government buildings and Turkey’s military headquarters, the governor’s office said.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet

