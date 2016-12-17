FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkey detains seven over bus bomb attack
#World News
December 17, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 8 months ago

Turkey detains seven over bus bomb attack

People react after a bus was hit by an explosion in Kayseri, Turkey, December 17, 2016. Turan Bulut/ Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have so far detained seven people and are searching for another five in relation to the car bomb attack on a bus that killed 13 soldiers in the central city of Kayseri on Thursday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with the health minister, Soylu confirmed that the number of wounded had risen to 56.

Health minister Recep Akdag told the news conference that a large number of the wounded were lightly injured.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely

